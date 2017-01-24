Airline using larger gets for Grand Junction services

American Airlines has begun using larger jets on flights from Grand Junction to Dallas and Phoenix.

American Airlines uses the 76-seat Embraer E175 on flights between the Grand Junction Regional Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and 63-seat Canadair Regional Jet 700 on service to the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

“We’re excited about the larger aircraft American Airlines is sending to Grand Junction. It’s a sign of the strength of our market and our partnership with American Airlines,” said Kip Turner, executive director of the Grand Junction Regional Airport.

The E175 offers 12 seats in a first-class section and a total of 64 seats in an economy section with 20 seats with extra leg room and 44 seats with standard leg room. Overhead bins are large enough to accommodate standard roller bags. The CRJ700 offers nine seats in a first-class section and 54 seats in economy.

For more information about commercial air service at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, visit www.gjairport.com.