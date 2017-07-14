Alpine Bank to present Stairs for Air fund-raiser

Article date: Jul 14 2017

Alpine Bank will present a unique event in which participants will climb the stairs in its downtown Grand Junction building to raise money for the American Lung Association.

The Stairs for Air event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at the Alpine Bank building at 225 N. Fifth St.

“We are proud to sponsor this great event for an even greater cause,” said Aaron Miller, president of Alpine Bank Grand Junction. “Teams of participants will be challenged to climb the stairs of our 10-story bank building. You’ll get an amazing workout while at the same time supporting the American Lung Association in Colorado.”

Ashley Reynoso of the American Lung Association said the group believes healthy lungs and clean air are worth fighting for.

“We are so thankful for Alpine Bank’s support of this year’s Stairs for Air in Grand Junction,” Reynoso said.

A participation fee of $20 will be charged. Funds will support education, patient and research programs that help people affected by asthma, cancer and other lung diseases. For more information about Stairs for Air, send an e-mail to stairsforair@gmail.com or call 250-1289.

The Business Times Staff
