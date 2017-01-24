Applicants sought for accelerated business program

Applications will be accepted through midnight Feb. 5 for a new accelerated business development program offered at the Business Incubator Center in Grand Junction.

The six-month program, called BIC 2.0, includes a series of educational modules, mentorships and pitch sessions. The program concludes with a demonstration event.

The program offers 3 to 6 hours of scheduled curriculum a week, introducing participants to the Leading Edge business planning course. The program also offers weekly access to topic-specific experts, regular meetings with a mentor network and peer support group and customized resources.

More information about the program curriculum is available from the website located at www.gjincubator.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Bic-2.0-Curriculum.pdf.

Thanks to support from the City of Grand Junction, scholarships are available for the first cohort of four to six participants. The scholarships will cover the curriculum, free office and work space at the Business Incubator Center campus and such resources as high-speed Internet and Makerspace access.

Participants must fill out a general application form as well as join in a telephone interview. Applicants also could be asked to meet with members of a selection committee.

For more information, go to the website at www.gjincubator.org/incubator- overview/bic-2-0 or contact Helen Roe at 243-5242 or hroe@gjincubator.org.