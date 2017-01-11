Atrium among SeniorAdisor.com winners

The Atrium of Grand Valley has been honored by a website for a second straight year for the ratings and reviews the senior living community received.

The Atrium was recognized by SeniorAdvisor.com as part of its Best of 2017 awards program. The website offers consumer ratings and reviews for senior living communities and home care providers nationwide.

To qualify for an award, winning senior communities must offer assisted, independent or skilled-care living or care for patients with dementia. Winners also maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars and received three or more new reviews during 2016.

“This award is not something that just happens. It is a direct result of the Holiday Retirement team at the Atrium of the Grand Valley and the associates’ hard work and compassion for our residents,” said Lily Donohue, chief executive officer of Holiday Retirement. The company operates more than 300 retirement communities across the United States, including the Atrium.

“This recognition is well-deserved and demonstrates not only the quality of service the community provides, but also what we refer to as the Holiday touch, which this team provides to residents every day.”

Eric Seifert, president of SeniorAdvisor.com, said 91 Holiday Retirement communities received Best of 2017 awards. “The number of Holiday Retirement communities honored each year has grown consistently since 2015, and this recognition reflects directly on the commitment of Holiday Retirement’s associates to provide unparalleled, compassionate service to their residents.”

For more information about the Atrium, call 256-0006 or visit www.holidaytouch.com/our-communities/the-atrium-of-grand-valley.