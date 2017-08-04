Aug. 8 event to offer information about apprenticeship program

An upcoming event in Grand Junction will offer information about an apprenticeship program in the manufacturing industry.

The free event is set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29 1/2 Road. No reservations are required. Call 248-0871 for more information.

“This apprenticeship program is an amazing opportunity to learn and earn in a rather short period of time,” said Curtis Engelhart, director of the workforce center. “There will be employers at the event to talk with potential apprentices. The future of manufacturing in Mesa County looks very good and has some great long-term stability for a job seeker.”

The apprenticeship program offers eight weeks of paid training, including three days a week of classroom instruction at Western Colorado Community College and two days a week of onsite training.