Aug. 8 meeting to offer information about industry grant program

Article date: Aug 1 2017

An upcoming meeting in Grand Junction will offer information about a program offering funding to promote advanced industries in Colorado.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade will host the two-hour meeting starting at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in the Mesa County community room at 544 Rood Ave.

The meeting is part of a Western Colorado tour that also will include stops in Montrose and Telluride on Aug. 9 and Durango on Aug. 10.

“We want to ensure that people in every part of the state are aware of the program and know how to successfully apply for a grant,” said Stephanie Copeland, executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

The Advanced Industries Accelerator Program promotes advanced industries by increasing access to capital, accelerating commercialization, encouraging public-private partnerships and creating strong infrastructure.

Early stage capital and retention grants offer funding to companies creating products that can be manufactured in Colorado and exported globally. Funding also is available to build capacity and work force as well as help businesses offset international business development and marketing costs.

A total of more than $49 million has been awarded to 375 grant recipients through the program.

Mountain Racing Products, a bicycle components manufacturer in Grand Junction, was awarded $250,000 through the program earlier this year. ProStar Geocorp, a software and services company in Grand Junction, received a $250,000 grant in 2016.

