Broker associate earns residential specialist designation

Julie Adams, a broker associate with Bray Real Estate in Grand Junction, has earned designation as a Certified Residential Specialist.

The Council of Residential Specialists, an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors, awards the CRS designation to Realtors who complete advanced training and demonstrate achievement in residential real estate.

“My approach is to counsel my clients and provide them with the information that they need in order to make sound decisions,” Adams said. “I know that buying or selling a home can be the most important decision and investment that many people make, so I make the process as stress-free as possible by taking care of the details.”

Bray Real Estate operates offices at 1015 N. Seventh St. For more information, call 242-3647 or visit the website at www.brayandco.com.