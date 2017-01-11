Broker associate earns residential specialist designation

Article date: Jan 11 2017
Julie Adams

Julie Adams

Julie Adams, a broker associate with Bray Real Estate in Grand Junction, has earned designation as a Certified Residential Specialist.

The Council of Residential Specialists, an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors, awards the CRS designation to Realtors who complete advanced training and demonstrate achievement in residential real estate.

“My approach is to counsel my clients and provide them with the information that they need in order to make sound decisions,” Adams said. “I know that buying or selling a home can be the most important decision and investment that many people make, so I make the process as stress-free as possible by taking care of the details.”

Bray Real Estate operates offices at 1015 N. Seventh St. For more information, call 242-3647 or visit the website at www.brayandco.com.

Related Articles:

  1. Real estate professional earns senior specialist designation
  2. Realtor earns residential designation
  3. Broker associate joins real estate company
  4. Broker associate joins Bray Real Estate
  5. Broker associate joins Grand Junction real estate firm
  6. Portfolio manager earns CFA designation
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Broker associate earns residential specialist designation
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21352

Posted by on Jan 11 2017. Filed under Business People. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in