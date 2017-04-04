Broker associate joins Grand Junction firm

Katherine Gordon has joined Bray Real Estate as a broker associate for the firm in Grand Junction.

Gordon was born in Antigua and grew up in Southern California before moving to the Grand Valley in 2010.

“Western Colorado is such a phenomenal place to live and work, and I’m thrilled to be building a business that helps people won a piece of this paradise,” Gordon said.

Mike Burkhard, sales manager at Bray Real Estate, welcomed Gordon to the team. “Katherine is very down to earth and relatable and she is constantly increasing her knowledge of the industry, which makes her clients comfortable and confident in the home buying and selling process.”

Bray Real Estate operates offices at 1015 N. Seventh St. For more information, call 242-3647 or visit the website at www.brayandco.com.