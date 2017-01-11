Business brings the help soldier and his grandmother

Article date: Jan 11 2017

A Grand Junction business and three of its service technicians joined in an effort to help a member of the military and his grandmother.

Peterson Plumbing received a request from Operation Revamp to help an active duty soldier whose grandmother couldn’t be released from the hospital until the furnace in her Grand Junction home was replaced.

“His grandmother’s furnace had died, and he needed to get it replaced before he could leave. He needed to get her settled back in her home so he could get back to base in Fort Worth, Texas. We just knew it was the right thing to do to help,” said Robin Stevens, co-owner of Peterson Plumbing.

Three technicians from Petersen Plumbing, themselves military veterans, donated their time to install the furnace. Peterson Plumbing and its vendors donated the furnace and needed equipment.

“Our employees have such big hearts,” Stevens said. “Bob, Jeff and John volunteered to work on a Saturday to make sure the soldier could go back to duty. As veterans themselves, they understood the demands of the job, but also the pressure to take care of loved ones at home.”

Peterson Plumbing operates offices at 570 S. Westgate Drive.   For more information, call 644-6497 or visit the website located at  www.petersonphc.com.

