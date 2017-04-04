Business presentations planned as part of conference at CMU

Nine speakers will address a variety of business topics during presentations planned as part of an upcoming conference at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

The Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda organization at CMU will host the PBL state leadership conference April 7 and 8.

A total of more than 50 students from five Colorado schools will compete in events testing their business knowledge and skills. The winners will advance to the national conference this summer in California.

While the competitive events are closed to the public, the conference will include an open session called MavX featuring presentations modeled after the popular TED talks. The session is set for 3 to 6 p.m. April 7 in the Meyer Ballroom in the University Center. Presentations will cover such topics as the millennial generation, networking and financial literacy.

The FBLA-PBL helps students apply what they learn in the classroom to real world situations through leadership and networking opportunities as well as volunteering and competition.