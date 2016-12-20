Businesses honored for expansive efforts

Five Grand Valley businesses have been honored for expanding operations that have resulted in a total capital investment of nearly $1.2 million and added 16 jobs to local payrolls.

The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the businesses during its latest quarterly membership luncheon.

DT Swiss — a manufacturer of bicycle spokes, wheels and hubs — was honored for a $700,000 capital expansion and the addition of eight positions.

Mobility Driven, a company that provides adaptive driving products and services, was recognized for a $300,000 capital investment and adding three jobs.

Junction West RV Park, which offers camping sites and a range of amenities, was honored for a $100,000 capital investment and two new jobs.

Precision Printing, a full-service printing, graphic design and mailing firm, was honored for a $65,000 capital investment and the addition of one position.

Colorado Title and Closing Services, a title insurance and closing firm with offices in Grand Junction and four other Western Slope locations, was recognizing for expanding its staff in Grand Junction by two.