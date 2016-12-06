Campaign tops $175,000 goal to support chamber initiatives

A new campaign has surpassed a goal of raising $175,000 to support three major initiatives of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The response from the various businesses conducted during the campaign was overwhelming and humbling,” said Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the chamber. “It demonstrates the support that the chamber has from our business community both inside and outside of the valley to our mission of helping strengthen our economy and create a favorable business climate.”

The Total Resource Campaign was different from other chamber efforts in that members and volunteers, rather than the chamber itself, reached out to businesses in seeking their support, Schwenke said. Along with campaign chairs and co-chairs, teams from 11 businesses participated.

Businesses committed support for chamber efforts in 2017 to promote economic and workforce development as well as serve as an advocate for local businesses.