Cancer survivorship event to offer information and resources

A cancer survivorship program at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction has scheduled a free event offering information and resources.

Western Colorado Cancer Day is set for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Meyer Ballroom at the Colorado Mesa University Center in Grand Junction. The event is free, but limited to 350 participants. To register or obtain more information, call 298-2351 or visit www.stmarygj.org/livingfully. The deadline is Jan. 13.

“Building relationships and connecting cancer patients and caregivers with resources that can help guide them is what this day is all about,” said Debra Hesse, coordinator of the survivorship program. “There will be informative presentations, inspiring survivor stories, expert panels and we will have dozens of cancer resource tables available for attendees to peruse.”

More than 200,000 cancer survivors live in Colorado — about 6 percent of the population, Hesse said. “We are thrilled to be hosting an event of this magnitude. It will be life-changing for the people who attend. There is so much information and resources available that people just don’t know about.”