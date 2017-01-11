Cancer survivorship event to offer information and resources

Article date: Jan 11 2017

A cancer survivorship program at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction has scheduled a free event offering information and resources.

Western Colorado Cancer Day is set for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Meyer Ballroom at the Colorado Mesa University Center in Grand Junction. The event is free, but limited to 350 participants. To register or obtain more information, call 298-2351 or visit www.stmarygj.org/livingfully. The deadline is Jan. 13.

“Building relationships and connecting cancer patients and caregivers with resources that can help guide them is what this day is all about,” said Debra Hesse, coordinator of the survivorship program. “There will be informative presentations, inspiring survivor stories, expert panels and we will have dozens of cancer resource tables available for attendees to peruse.”

More than 200,000 cancer survivors live in Colorado — about 6 percent of the population, Hesse said. “We are thrilled to be hosting an event of this magnitude. It will be life-changing for the people who attend. There is so much information and resources available that people just don’t know about.”

Related Articles:

  1. Event to offer information about college financing
  2. Plumbing firm donates to cancer program, collects food
  3. Bald is beautiful: Event raises money for cancer research
  4. Bank teams up with hockey squad for cancer program fund-raiser
  5. Pizza party planned to offer information about Young Entrepreneurs Academy
  6. St. Mary’s out to reduce risk in breast cancer treatments
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Cancer survivorship event to offer information and resources
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21333

Posted by on Jan 11 2017. Filed under Business Briefs. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in