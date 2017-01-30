Chamber honors businesses and business people

A brewery and metal fabrication company are among the latest winners of annual awards presented by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of their community service.

Kannah Creek Brewing Co. was honored as business of the year. All Metals Welding and Fabrication Co. was named small business of the year.

The chamber also named Pat Tucker citizen of the year and presented Steve and Anne Meyer with its community service and leadership award.

In addition, the chamber announced the Young Professionals Network of Mesa County selected Honora Thompson as its young professional of the year.

Kannah Creek opened in 2005 in Grand Junction in a building that previously housed a buffet restaurant. Kannah Creek initially operated a brewpub and restaurant at the location.

Kannah Creek expanded when the Edgewater Brewery opened in 2013 along the Riverside Parkway south of downtown Grand Junction. The facility bottles beers distributed throughout Colorado and also includes a restaurant. Kannah Creek opened a third Grand Valley location in 2016 in a restaurant in Fruita. The company employs more than 40 people.

Kannah Creek supports numerous local organizations, among them Colorado Mesa University, Community Hospital, KAFM Radio, Mesa County Search and Rescue, St. Mary’s Hospital, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens and Western Slope Center for Children. The company hosts monthly fund-raising events that benefit nonprofit organizations.

All Metals Welding and Fabrication Co. opened in 1970 as a family business launched by two brothers. The next generation of the family joined operation in 1997, and Chris Muhr now serves as president. The company specializes in the fabrication and welding of steel and aluminum and employs 12 people.

All Metals Welding supports Colorado Discoverability, Colorado Mesa University engineering program, Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, John McConnell Math and Science Center. Lions Club, Kiwanis Club and Mesa Land Trust. All Metals Welding recently constructed a base for an aquarium display at the Children’s Nature Center in Grand Junction.

Since moving to Grand Junction in 1988, Tucker has served on the boards of not only the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, but also the Business Incubator Center and Grand Junction Economic Partnership and has promoted collaboration among the groups. Tucker also was involved in forming the Riverside Technology Corp. to manage the former Department of Energy compound where the Business Incubator Center operates.

Tucker has served as a volunteer for the chamber banquet auction and in 2016 served as the first co-chair of the chamber Total Resource Campaign that raised $175,000. She helps organize leadership training sessions through the Western Colorado Business Alliance.

The Meyers were honored for their involvement with a variety of organizations. Steve Meyer has served as chairman of the chamber board and a trustee of Colorado Mesa University. He’s also served on the board of the Grand Junction Visitor & Convention Bureau and Rocky Mountain Public Broadcasting Service and a Mesa County School District 51 advisory committee. Anne Meyer has served on the boards of the Grand Junction Symphony, Avalon Theater and Grand Valley Catholic Outreach. The couple also has supported CMU.

Thompson works as marketing and events manager for United Way of Mesa County. She serves on the boards of the Young Professionals Network of Mesa County and Mesa County Communications Officers Association.