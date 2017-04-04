Chamber honors expansive business efforts

Article date: Apr 4 2017

Nine Grand Valley businesses have been honored for expanding operations that included a total capital investment of more than $6.3 million and created 46 jobs.

The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce presented awards to the business as part of its latest quarterly meeting.

CPCNeutek was honored for a $5.4 million capital investment and the creation of 30 jobs at a facility that offers printing and packaging services. The company invested $3.5 million in a new press.

E-Bricks was honored for a $370,000 investment in its new downtown store and the creation of two jobs.

Brick and Mortar Mercantile was awarded for a $250,000 capital investment in renovations at its antique and decor store.

Bakers Boutique was honored for a $120,000 investment and the creation of five jobs in expanding the cupcake shop.

Serv-Pro was awarded for a $70,000 investment and the creation of four jobs. Legacy Photography was honored for a $50,000 investment and the creation of two jobs.

Ken Richards received an award for a $30,700 investment in his State Farm Insurance agency.

Amy Rogers Realty was honored for a $13,500 investment and the creation of two jobs.

Landmark Staffing  was awarded for a $2,500 investment and the creation of one job.

The Business Times Staff
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994.
