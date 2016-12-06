City of Grand Junction revamps website

Article date: Dec 6 2016

The City of Grand Junction has revamped its website to offer a better user experience and cleaner look.

“Our website had not been redesigned since 2011, and many web trends and industry standards have changed in that time. We are glad to be able to offer an improved website experience to the end user,” said Jim Finlayson, manager of the city information technology division. The division conducted research and completed the redesign work.

The website address remains the same at www.gjcity.org, but offers new features, among them:

  • Improved layout and search function.
  • Responsive design that adapts to user devices, including desktop computers, tablets and smart phones.
  • Ready access to the most frequently requested information.
  • Multiple methods for customers to access information.
  • Notification of city news through an email-based subscription format.

The City of Grand Junction website receives more than 2 million hits a year and serves as a communication and efficiency tool for customers who need information or services and the employees who serve them.

Related Articles:

  1. Workforce center revamps its website
  2. High-speed Internet services available in Grand Junction
  3. Factory work coming: Coworking space to open in Grand Junction
  4. Grand Junction firms finalists for statewide awards
  5. Real estate agents join Grand Junction firm
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: City of Grand Junction revamps website
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21174

Posted by on Dec 6 2016. Filed under Business News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in