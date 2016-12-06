City of Grand Junction revamps website

The City of Grand Junction has revamped its website to offer a better user experience and cleaner look.

“Our website had not been redesigned since 2011, and many web trends and industry standards have changed in that time. We are glad to be able to offer an improved website experience to the end user,” said Jim Finlayson, manager of the city information technology division. The division conducted research and completed the redesign work.

The website address remains the same at www.gjcity.org, but offers new features, among them:

Improved layout and search function.

Responsive design that adapts to user devices, including desktop computers, tablets and smart phones.

Ready access to the most frequently requested information.

Multiple methods for customers to access information.

Notification of city news through an email-based subscription format.

The City of Grand Junction website receives more than 2 million hits a year and serves as a communication and efficiency tool for customers who need information or services and the employees who serve them.