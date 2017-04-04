Civil engineer joins Grand Junction consulting firm

Article date: Apr 4 2017

Dennis Beamis, a civil engineer with more than 20 years of experience in Colorado and North Dakota, has joined Colorado Land Advisor.

Beamis will work in the firm’s offices in Grand Junction and Breckenridge and also create a civil engineering division. He will focus on subdivision design, site plans and drainage and water quality issues related to construction projects.

“We greatly value adding Dennis to our design team,” said Jeffery Fleming, principal of Colorado Land Advisor. “He will strive to bring exceptional quality to our work and deliver truly innovative and efficient solutions to our clients.”

Beamis has worked for 22 years as an engineer, including work on private and public projects. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Metropolitan State University in Denver.

Colorado Land Advisor offers a range of services related to urban planning, design, permitting, right of way and stormwater management. For more information, call 812-3288 or visit www.ColoradoLandAdvisor.com.

Civil engineer joins Grand Junction consulting firm
