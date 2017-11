Closing officer joins title company

Sonya Kearl has joined Advanced Title Co. in Grand Junction as a closing officer.

Kearl brings to her duties 25 years of experience, including work managing the largest closing department in Grand Junction as well as work in the mortgage and banking industries.

Advanced Title operates offices at 618 Rood Ave. For more information, call 255-7677 or visit the website located at www.advancedtitleco.com.