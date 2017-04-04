Coldwell Banker agents awarded for performance

Thirteen agents who work for Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties in Grand Junction and Montrose have earned recognition from the national Coldwell Banker organization for their sales performance.

Pete Baldwin, Jamie Carver, Steven Schiff and Linda Sparks earned International Sterling Society Awards. Cindy Ficklin, Annette Hejl, Jennifer Pedersen, Christi Reece and Eileen Turner won International Diamond Society Awards. Ross Beede and Deborah Dietmeyer won International President’s Circle Awards. Heidi Stevens received the International President’s Elite Award. Valerie Meyer won the International President’s Premier Award.

Three teams of agents also won awards. The Maves Group won the International Sterling Society Award. The Western Colorado Distinctive Properties Team won the International Diamond Society Award. The Vaughn-Clark Group won the International President’s Circle Award.

“These agents are exceptional, even by Coldwell Banker standards,” said Todd Conklin, president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. “I am incredibly proud to work with such professionals and of the incredible work they do for their clients.”

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties operates a total of five offices in Colorado and Idaho, including an office at 2499 U.S. Highway 6 & 50 in Grand Junction. For more information, call 243-0456 or visit the website at www.cbdistinctive.com.