Colorado firm acquires Grand Junction title business

Bob and Tammy Reece have sold Advanced Title Co. in Grand Junction to David Miller, president and founder of Ascendant Title in Golden.

The Reeces will continue to manage Advanced Title, which they launched in 2009 and subsequently developed into a full-service title company offering services in Mesa County and other counties in Western Colorado.

“We were interested in expanding to the Western Slope, and we found a perfect match with Advanced Title,” Miller said. “Bob and Tammy know how to run a title company from all aspects, and they know how to keep a title operation very personalized in the midst of an industry that has been pressured to become a mere commodity. We expect to take what they know and our add our support and technology to simply their back office operations.”

Bob Reece said, “David and Ascendant share our common values of attention to our employees, commitment to our customers and focus on efficiency and accuracy in our services and products.”

Ascendant offers title services nationwide. Miller also founded Equity Services, a real estate information center that provides title information and documents to title companies throughout Colorado.

Advanced Title operates offices at 618 Rood Ave. For additional information, call 255-7677 or visit the website located at www.advancedtitle.com.