Community Hospital doctor earns third board certification

Article date: Jan 11 2017
Brent Woodson

Brent Woodson, a doctor with Advanced Pulmonary and Critical Care of the Grand Valley, has earned his third board certification.

Woodson is triple board certified in internal medicine, pulmonology and critical care-intensivist. A doctor with Community Hospital, Woodson practices advanced pulmonary and critical care medicine.

“Community Hospital is extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated medical staff. Earning triple board certification lends credence to the level of high-quality care we are able to provide in our critical care unit. This speaks to the continued growth and success of our organization,” said Dr. Donald Nicolay, chief medical officer at Community Hospital.

Woodson earned his medical degree from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience. He completed a residency in internal medicine and fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at Valley Hospital with OPTI-West and Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine partnership in Las Vegas.

Advanced Pulmonary and Critical Care operates offices at 2373 G Road, Suite 160, in Grand Junction. For more information, call 263-2680.

