Community hospital joins in effort to offer health plan

Article date: Mar 21 2017

Community Hospital in Grand Junction has joined with University of Utah Health Plans to offer a new health insurance plan for employers in the Grand Valley.

Community Hospital was the first health care organization in the Grand Valley to launch a preferred network product for employer groups. Community Hospital launched the Community Health Partnership (CHP) in 2013. CHP is a health care plan designed for self-funded employer groups.

“We are extremely excited to launch our new health insurance plan for employers in the Grand Valley,” said Tawny Espinoza, vice president of business development for Community Hospital. “CHP has been tremendously successful for organizations such as Mesa County, School District 51 and Strive. Grand Valley Preferred Network takes that one step further in offering small employer groups a competitive health insurance plan for their employees.”

Grand Valley Preferred Network will offer eight plan options. Enrollment will begin April 1.

To learn more about services offered at Community Hospital, call 644-3016 or visit www.YourCommunityHospital.com. To learn more about University of Utah Health Plans log on to the website at www.uhealthplan.utah.edu/grand-valley-preferred.

Related Articles:

  1. Family doctors to join Community Hospital
  2. Community Hospital doctor earns third board certification
  3. Community Hospital names emergency department director
  4. Health foundation contributes $2 million to psychiatric hospital expansion
  5. Library joins in effort to collect gifts for needy families
  6. Real estate agent joins in group effort
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Community hospital joins in effort to offer health plan
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21858

Posted by on Mar 21 2017. Filed under Business News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

Past Articles

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in