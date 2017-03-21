Community hospital joins in effort to offer health plan

Community Hospital in Grand Junction has joined with University of Utah Health Plans to offer a new health insurance plan for employers in the Grand Valley.

Community Hospital was the first health care organization in the Grand Valley to launch a preferred network product for employer groups. Community Hospital launched the Community Health Partnership (CHP) in 2013. CHP is a health care plan designed for self-funded employer groups.

“We are extremely excited to launch our new health insurance plan for employers in the Grand Valley,” said Tawny Espinoza, vice president of business development for Community Hospital. “CHP has been tremendously successful for organizations such as Mesa County, School District 51 and Strive. Grand Valley Preferred Network takes that one step further in offering small employer groups a competitive health insurance plan for their employees.”

Grand Valley Preferred Network will offer eight plan options. Enrollment will begin April 1.

To learn more about services offered at Community Hospital, call 644-3016 or visit www.YourCommunityHospital.com. To learn more about University of Utah Health Plans log on to the website at www.uhealthplan.utah.edu/grand-valley-preferred.