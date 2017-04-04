Conference to offer employment law update

An upcoming conference in Grand Junction will offer an update on employment law, including issues related to disabilities, immigration and wages.

The Western Colorado Human Resource Association has scheduled its spring legislative and case law conference for 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 19 at Two Rivers Convention Center, 159 Main St.

Admission to the event is $200 for members of the WCHRA or Society for Human Resource Management and $250 for others. Bundled WCHRA membership dues and conference admission is available for $325. To register or obtain more information, visit the website located at www.wchrawildapricot.org/event-2472241 or send an e-mail to springconference@wchra.org.

Representatives from Bechtel & Santo, a Grand Junction employment law firm, will offer both a general update of case law and changes in federal and state laws, including the potential effects of a new presidential administration. A panel presentation will focus on bullying in the workplace.

Breakout sessions will cover such topics as trends and strategies for complying with the Americans With Disabilities Act, navigating the hiring process to comply with immigration laws, the Fair Labor Standards Act, internal workplace investigations and preparing for Department of Labor audits and investigations.