Confidence index retreats from 15-yaar high

Article date: Jan 31 2017

A measure of consumer confidence has retreated from a 15-year high on less upbeat expectations for improving business and labor conditions as well as prospects for increased income.

The Conference Board reported that its Consumer Confidence Index slipped to 111.8 in January. That’s down 1.5 points from a reading in Decenber that was the highest since the index stood at 114 in August 2001.

Overall, though, consumers remain mostly upbeat, said Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators for the Conference Board. “Consumers remain confident that the economy will continue to expand in the coming months.”

The Conference Board, a business research and membership association, bases the index on the results of monthly surveys. Economists monitor the index because consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity.

A component of the index tracking consumer assessments of current business and labor conditions rose 6.2 points to 129.7.

The portion of consumers responding to the survey upon which the January index was based who described business conditions as “good” rose seven-tenths of a point to 29.3 percent. The share of those who characterized conditions as “bad” fell 1.7 points to 16.1 percent.

The portion of consumers who said jobs are “plentiful” rose 1.4 points to 27.4 percent. The share of those who said jobs are “hard to get” fell 1.2 points to 21.5 percent.

A conponent of the index tracking consumer expectations retreated 6.6 points to 99.8.

The share of consumers who said they expect business conditions to improve over the next six months fell 1.6 points to 23.1 percent. The portion of those anticipating worsening conditions rose 1.8 points to 10.7 percent.

The share of those who said they expect more jobs to become available in coming months decreased 1.9 points to 19.8 percent. The portion of those anticipating fewer jobs remained unchanged at 14 percent.

While 18 percent of consumers responding to the survey said they expect their incomes to increase, down 3.5 points, 9.6 percent said they anticipate decreasing incomes, up a point.

Related Articles:

  1. Consumer Confidence Index retreats
  2. Consumer Confidence Index climbs to nine-year high
  3. Consumer Confidence Index climbs to highest level in nearly a year
  4. Consumer Confidence Index returns to pre-recession level
  5. Consumer confidence strengthens on improving expectations
  6. Small Business Optimism Index retreats
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Confidence index retreats from 15-yaar high
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21478

Posted by on Jan 31 2017. Filed under Business News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in