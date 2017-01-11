Councilman to continue to serve on national committee

A member of the Grand Junction City Council will continue serving on a committee for a national advocacy group for cities.

Duncan McArthur has been named to the National League of Cities Energy, Environment and Natural Resources committee for 2017.

The committee develops policy positions for the National League of Cities on issues involving air and water quality as well as energy, noise control, waste management and wetlands. The committee advocates on behalf of its member cities and towns on those issues before Congress as well as the new Trump administration.

“I’m proud and pleased to be appointed to this instrumental committee at the NLC,” McArthur said. “Since being appointed to the committee for 2016, I have attempted to bring a balanced view to the issues being addressed by the committee and bring attention to the impacts to Grand Junction and the region. I look forward to continuing this effort.”

The National League of Cities represents a total of 19,000 cities, towns and villages across the United States that are in turn home to a total of more than 218 million people. For more information, visit www.nlc.org.