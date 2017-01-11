Councilman to continue to serve on national committee

Article date: Jan 11 2017
Duncan McArthur

Duncan McArthur

A member of the Grand Junction City Council will continue serving on a committee for a national advocacy group for cities.

Duncan McArthur has been named to the National League of Cities Energy, Environment and Natural Resources committee for 2017.

The committee develops policy positions for the National League of Cities on issues involving air and water quality as well as energy, noise control, waste management and wetlands. The committee advocates on behalf of its member cities and towns on those issues before Congress as well as the new Trump administration.

“I’m proud and pleased to be appointed to this instrumental committee at the NLC,” McArthur said. “Since being appointed to the committee for 2016, I have attempted to bring a balanced view to the issues being addressed by the committee and bring attention to the impacts to Grand Junction and the region. I look forward to continuing this effort.”

The National League of Cities represents a total of 19,000 cities, towns and villages across the United States that are in turn home to a total of more than 218 million people. For more information, visit www.nlc.org.

Related Articles:

  1. Grand Junction lawmaker named chairman of energy and environment committee
  2. Sales and use tax collections continue to lag
  3. Wienerschnitzel Express to serve free Christmas meals
  4. Local tax collections continue to trend downward
  5. Home care provider joins in national observance
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Councilman to continue to serve on national committee
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21358

Posted by on Jan 11 2017. Filed under Business People. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in