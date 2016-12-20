DDA allocates funds for downtown police

Article date: Dec 20 2016

Two Grand Junction police officers will be deployed downtown next year as part of a collaborative effort to increase the police presence there.

The Downtown Development Authority board of directors voted to divert a portion of sales tax revenues to pay for two officers who’ll be dedicated to working downtown. The downtown officers are expected to start working there by May 1.

The vote follows comments the DDA board received from merchants and citizens as well as a pilot program in the summer in which officers were temporarily reassigned to patrol downtown, said Kirk Granum, chairman of the board that oversees the DDA and Business Improvement District.

“After hearing from our downtown businesses about unlawful behavior happening in the downtown area this summer, we are happy to be working with the city and GJPD to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone visiting downtown,” Granum said. “Downtown plays an important part in our community, and the DDA wants to make sure it’s a welcoming place to all who enjoy it.”

