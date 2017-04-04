Del Taco adds to breakfast menu

Article date: Apr 4 2017

Del Taco has added five items to its breakfast menu, including three new rollers, a burrito and Simply Orange Juice brand orange juice.

“Only at Del Taco can breakfast fans enjoy items made with fresh-grilled eggs priced as low as $1 or as epically proportioned as a 17-ounce burrito,” said Noah Chillingworth, vice president of marketing for Del Taco.

Three new rollers feature cheese, chorizo sausage and bacon and also come with scramble eggs and red sauce in a warm flour tortilla. The rollers sell for $1 each.

The Huevos Rancheros Epic Burrito includes chorizo and scrambled eggs as well as avocado, cheddar cheese, chili salsa, pinto beans and sour cream all wrapped in an oversized warm flour tortilla.

Simply Orange Juice contains pure, pasteurized orange juice and is never frozen or made from concentrate.

Del Taco operates a total of more than 550 restaurants in 15 states, including locations at 2513 U.S. Highway 6 & 50 and 2878 North Ave. in Grand Junction. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994.
