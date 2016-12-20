Despite slip, lodging tax collections outpace last year

While lodging tax collections slipped in Grand Junction in November, they continue to outpace last year and signal increased business for the local hospitality sector.

The Grand Junction Visitor & Convention Bureau reported that $117,055 in lodging taxes were collected in November. That’s $2,658 or about 2.2 percent less than what was collected during the same month last year. November collections reflect October hotel and motel stays.

The difference could be attributed in part to lodging associated with the Tour of the Moon cycling event at the Colorado National Monument. Lodging for the event this year was split between the end of September and beginning of October. Last year, lodging occurred entirely in October.

Through November, a total of more than $1.3 million in lodging taxes have been collected in 2016. That’s an increase of nearly $51,000 and 3.9 percent over the same span in 2015. With the latest numbers, year-to-date lodging tax collections for 2016 have nearly matched the $1.4 million collected for all of 2015.

Year-to-date visits to the VCB website at www.visitgrandjunciton.com are down, as are the number of people counted as visiting the Grand Junction Visitors Center. Requests for visitor guides are up, however.