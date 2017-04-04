Direct service professional named nonprofit employee of the year

Article date: Apr 4 2017

Jason Kisselburgh, a direct service professional with Ariel Clinical Services in Grand Junction, has been awarded nonprofit employee of the year.

Kisselburgh works at the Sprite House, a specialized group home for children. He was nominated for the award for his work, dedication and commitment to the children placed there. Ariel Clinical Services operates the Sprite House for children  age 12 and younger who need specialized services to address behaviors and can’t yet adjust to a foster family setting.

Ariel Clinical Services operates offices in Grand Junction and Delta as well as Colorado Springs and Wheat Ridge. The nonprofit agency supports children in the child welfare system as well as adults with developmental disabilities. For more information, visit www.arielcpa.org.

