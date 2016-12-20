Discounted bus passes available to veterans

Grand Valley Transit has implemented a program offering a 50 percent discount to veterans on all fixed-route passes for local bus service.

The program is a collaborative effort of Grand Valley Transit as well as Mesa County Veteran Services provided through Aging and Disability Resources of Colorado and the regional office of Veterans Affairs in Grand Junction.

While some limited transportation services are available to the estimated 14,000 to 15,000 veterans in Mesa County, the new GVT program helps those who might not be eligible for those other services, said Elizabeth Collins, transportation planner for the Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office.

Collins said discount passes for veterans constitutes a response to comments GVT has received on needed programs and services.

“Grand Valley Transit has supported our veterans with free rides to the annual Veteran Stand Down event, but has repeatedly heard requests for discount passes,” Collins said. “Through this collaboration, GVT can now accommodate a gap in services that currently exists in the community to better serve those who have served us.”

Brian Oney, veteran services officer under the Aging and Disability Resources of Colorado, agreed. “For those who gave so much to our country, we wanted to do more for the veterans in our community,” Oney said.

Veterans who want to purchase discounted passes must have their veteran status verified by Oney, who works at the Mesa County Workforce Center at 512 29/12 Road in Grand Junction.

For an appointment or more information, contact Oney at 248-2733 or brian.oney@mesacounty.us.

After verifying their status, veterans can purchase discounted passes at the GVT office located at 525 S. Sixth St. or transfer facility at 612 24 1/2 Road. Veterans must present valid photo identification at the time of purchase.

For more information about the veteran discount pass program and other services offered by Grand Valley Transit, call 256-7433 or log on to the website at www.gvt.mesacounty.us and click on the link for fares and passes.