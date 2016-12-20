Doctor and health care organization named arts champions

Dr. Michael Neste and Family Health West were selected to receive the 2016 Champion of the Arts Award.

The Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture presents the award to recognize individuals, businesses and organizations that support the arts.

“We are so fortunate to have such a high quality of arts and theater that is usually only available in larger cities,” Neste said.

“For this reason, I find it not only imperative, but a pleasure to support the artistic community both financially and by attending as many events as possible,” he added.

Neste, a physician with Family Health West in Fruita, donates a portion of his salary to various artistic endeavors, including First Fridays at the Western Colorado Center for the Arts, Grand Junction Symphony, Grand Junction Youth Theater Project, High Desert Opera, Museum of Western Colorado and Western Colorado Chorale. Family Health West also supports the arts, including the Banff Film Festival.

The commission, an 11-member board appointed by the Grand Junction City Council, works to a create an environment in the Grand Valley in which arts and culture can thrive. For more information, visit www.gjarts.org.