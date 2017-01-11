Doctor joins HopeWest as vice president of medical affairs

Dr. Ellissa Tiller has joined HopeWest as vice president of medical affairs for the Grand Junction-based hospice and palliative care organization.

“The expertise Dr. Tiller brings to our organization is a wonderful asset. Having Dr. Tiller on our leadership team will really enhance how we care for individuals coping with serious illness,” said Christy Whitney Borchard, president and chief executive officer of HopeWest.

Before joining HopeWest, Tiller established the Sentara RMH palliative care program in Virginia and served for six years as medical director for hospice and palliative care programs there. She’s board certified in hospice and palliative medicine and a fellow of the American Association of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. She also holds designation as a Certified Physician Executive.

Tiller completed medical school at the University of Queensland in Australia and finished an internal medicine residency at the University of Virginia Roanoke Salem.

“The mission and the culture are what really drew me to HopeWest,” Tiller said. “I am so excited to be working here, and I’m most looking forward to building our hospice and palliative care programs and continuing to be more innovative in our approaches to patient care.”

HopeWest operates an in-patient hospice center in Grand Junction and also provides hospice, palliative care and grief support services in five Western Colorado counties. For more information, call 241-2212 or visit the website located at www.HopeWestCO.org.