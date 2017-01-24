Downtown projects to add housing and commercial space

Phil Castle, The Business Times

Proposed redevelopment projects are expected to bring more housing and commercial space to downtown Grand Junction.

Projects planned for the former White Hall and R-5 High School sites constitute a good fit for what’s needed downtown, said Brandon Stam, director of the Downtown Development Authority.

The DDA, which owns the properties, has executed a letter of intent with REgeneration Development Strategies to work together on the projects, Stam said.

REgeneration Development Strategies, a firm with operations in Colorado and California, has proposed mixed-use projects for both sites that include apartments, townhomes and commercial spaces.

Stam said a total of 100 residential units ultimately could be constructed, including studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as townhomes. The projects also will offer what he described as flexible commercial spaces that could accommodate offices, but probably not retail stores.

Jeremy Nelson, president of ReGeneration Development Strategies, said he’s excited to work with the DDA on the projects. “Our entire team is excited for the opportunity to work on a catalytic redevelopment project that will strengthen downtown as the heart of the community and contributes to the ongoing vitality of downtown.”

Stam said the White Hall site near White Avenue and Sixth Street offers nearly six-tenths of an acre, while the R-5 site on Seventh Street offers 2.3 acres. The R-5 building will remain in place, but will be renovated for new uses, he said.

The timing hasn’t yet been determined, but Stam said the projects likely will be built in phases and construction could begin in a year or two.

The projects align with plans for downtown as well as the results of a study that indicated demand for additional housing downtown, Stam said.

The apartments and townhomes proposed in the project would offer affordable housing for people looking for smaller spaces in a downtown setting, including millenials as well as members of the baby boom generation looking to downsize, he said.

There’s a growing interest in not only visiting the downtown district, but also living there, he said.