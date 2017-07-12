Education and volunteer coordinator joins museum

Carly Jones has joined the Museums of Western Colorado as education and volunteer coordinator.

Jones works with Mesa County School District 51 and other school districts in the region to coordinate instruction with experiential opportunities at the Cross Orchards Historic Site, Dinosaur Journey and Museum of the West. Jones also coordinates dozens of volunteers at the three facilities and paleontological excavation sites.

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Wyoming and master’s of museum studies degree from the University of Glasgow. She served as an intern with the museums during the summer of 2016.

“I come in with a lot of goals and the desire to improve the educational offerings of the museum,” Jones said. “I’d particularly like to update our educational programming, marketing and making it available for everyone in our community. I also want to continue building good relationships with the schools and develop our volunteer program such that it is of benefit to those involved as well as the community at large.”

For more information about Museums of Western Colorado, visit www.museumofwesternco.com.

