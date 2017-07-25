Entries sought for fair wine competition

Article date: Jul 25 2017

Entries will be accepted through Aug. 7 for an annual commercial and hobby wine judging competition conducted as part of the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

The commercial wine division is open to any wine produced anywhere in the world, as long as the wine is distributed in commercial quantity at the time of the competition. Classes include red and white wines as well as blush and rose, sparkling wines, dessert wines and mead wines.

The hobby wine division is open to anyone 21 years of age or older who makes wine as a hobby. The classes include red and white wines, berry and herb wines, blends and sparkling wines as well as handmade and computer-made labels.

Judging is scheduled for Aug. 12. The state fair is set for Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Pueblo. Winning wines will be displayed for the duration of the fair.

For more information about the wine competition and other contests as the fair, log on to www.coloradostatefair.com/events/competitive-event-calendar/general-entry.

The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Entries sought for fair wine competition
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=22616

Posted by on Jul 25 2017. Filed under Business Briefs. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Comments are closed

Sponsor

Past Articles

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in