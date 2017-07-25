Entries sought for fair wine competition

Entries will be accepted through Aug. 7 for an annual commercial and hobby wine judging competition conducted as part of the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

The commercial wine division is open to any wine produced anywhere in the world, as long as the wine is distributed in commercial quantity at the time of the competition. Classes include red and white wines as well as blush and rose, sparkling wines, dessert wines and mead wines.

The hobby wine division is open to anyone 21 years of age or older who makes wine as a hobby. The classes include red and white wines, berry and herb wines, blends and sparkling wines as well as handmade and computer-made labels.

Judging is scheduled for Aug. 12. The state fair is set for Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Pueblo. Winning wines will be displayed for the duration of the fair.

For more information about the wine competition and other contests as the fair, log on to www.coloradostatefair.com/events/competitive-event-calendar/general-entry.