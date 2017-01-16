Events manager joins downtown organization

Caitlyn Love has joined the Downtown Grand Junction Business Improvement District as event coordinator.

Love oversees all aspects of event management downtown. She brings to her duties experience as a marketing manager for a medical office and free-lance wedding photographer. She holds a degree from Colorado Mesa University.

The addition of Love follows other changes, including the hiring of Brandon Stam as executive director of the Downtown Development Authority and Allison Blevins as executive director of the BID. Robin Brown resigned as event manager and co-director of the BID to focus on her business, Brownhouse Public Relations.

“We are excited to not only add Caitlyn to our downtown team, but also to have a full staff in the office for the first time in over a year,” Blevins said. “Having directors over both the BID and DDA as well as an event coordinator and full-time administrative assistant puts us in a wonderful position to fulfill our goals for 2017. The community should look forward to many good things from downtown in the coming year.”

