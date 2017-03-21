Executive earns trust and advisor designation

Gena Cooper, vice president of Alpine Bank Wealth Management, has earned the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designation.

The Institute of Certified Bankers, a subsidiary of the American Bankers Association, awards the CTFA designation to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of wealth management and trust profession, pass an examination and agree to abide by a code of ethics.

Cooper oversees wealth management activities at all Alpine Bank locations. She’s worked for Alpine Bank for more than 17 years and been involved in all aspects of trust and investment work. She holds a master’s of business administration degree from San Diego State University.

Headquartered in Glenwood Springs, Alpine Bank operates 38 locations across Colorado. For more information, visit www.alpinebank.com.