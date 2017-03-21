Executive earns trust and advisor designation

Article date: Mar 21 2017
Gena Cooper

Gena Cooper

Gena Cooper, vice president of Alpine Bank Wealth Management, has earned the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designation.

The Institute of Certified Bankers, a subsidiary of the American Bankers Association, awards the CTFA designation to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of wealth management and trust profession, pass an examination and agree to abide by a code of ethics.

Cooper oversees wealth management activities at all Alpine Bank locations. She’s worked for Alpine Bank for more than 17 years and been involved in all aspects of trust and investment work. She holds a master’s of business administration degree from San Diego State University.

Headquartered in Glenwood Springs, Alpine Bank operates 38 locations across Colorado. For more information, visit www.alpinebank.com.

Related Articles:

  1. Realtor earns residential designation
  2. Broker associate earns residential specialist designation
  3. Real estate professional earns senior specialist designation
  4. St. Mary’s earns Baby Friendly designation
  5. ANB Bank appoints vice president in trust services
  6. Does your business culture build trust and loyalty?
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Executive earns trust and advisor designation
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21831

Posted by on Mar 21 2017. Filed under Business People. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

Past Articles

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in