Eye care provider has new location and name

Article date: Jan 24 2017
W. Jay Hoffman

A surgical and medical eye care provider in Grand Junction has moved to an upgraded location and changed its name.

What was Hoffman Eye Care-ICON Eyecare has moved from St. Mary’s Medical Center to a building at 1000 Wellington Ave. and will operate under the name ICON Eyecare. The team of surgeons, doctors and support staff remains the same.

The renovated and updated facility will offer patients easier access and closer parking in addition to the latest diagnostic and treatment technology, said W. Jay Hoffman, a surgeon who founded the operation.

A second phase of renovations is under way to open a Lasik suite at the new location. Once that work is complete this spring, the ICON Lasik office at 120 W. Park Drive will move into the space.

“I’m proud that together with ICON Eyecare we have been able to build such a strong, specialty focused center of excellence to better serve our community,” Hoffman said. “Our elite group of doctors use state-of-the-art technology and high-end treatment options for medical eye care locally here in Grand Junction to best treat our patients.”

For more information, call 256-0400 or visit iconeyecare.com.

