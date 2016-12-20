Firkin fund-raiser benefits local nonprofits

An annual event at Kannah Creek Brewing Co. in Grand Junction raised $575 for participating nonprofit organizations.

Kannah Creek created a honey brown ale and vanilla stout for its latest firkin fund-raiser and poured 134 beers. The event was held in conjunction with Colorado Gives Day.

The participating organizations were Children’s Nature Center, Colorado Canyons Association, Counseling and Education Center, Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Mesa County, Early Learning Ventures, Girl Scouts of Colorado, Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County, Hilltop Community Resources, HopeWest, Housing Resources of Western Colorado, Kids Aid, Marillac Clinic, Mesa County Partners, Mesa County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Mesa Land Trust, Riverfront Commission, Roice-Hurst Humane Society, Tamarisk Coalition, St. Mary’s Senior Programs, Strive, Western Colorado Center for the Arts, Western Colorado Community Foundation, Western Colorado Suicide Prevention and Western Slope Center for Children.

Firkin fund-raisers at Kannah Creek raised about $4,800 in 2016. The next event is set for Jan. 9 to benefit Colorado Discover Abilities. For more information, log on to the website at www.kannahcreekbrewingco.com.