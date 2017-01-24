Fitness equipment or health club? Consider options carefully

It’s a new year and you want to get fit. Losing weight and eating right are at the top of your to-do list for 2017. But you’re also wondering on how the fitness piece is going to fit into your new healthy lifestyle puzzle.

As with any project — especially one as important as your health — it’s imperative to carefully weigh your options. Will you purchase home fitness equipment and do it on your own or join a local fitness facility? It’s important to not only consider the pros and cons, but also your personality. The key to success is finding ways to incorporate your fitness routine into your life and remain committed. Asking some simple question could help you decide what’s best for you. How much do you want to spend? How will you stay motivated to continue on your fitness path? Does your plan take into account all the cornerstones of fitness?

Many retailers offer special deals on home fitness equipment at the beginning of the year. Finding equipment that will help you achieve your fitness goals is the first step. If you want to walk, run or simply improve your cardiovascular conditioning, you might want to consider a treadmill. There are many cardiovascular exercise machines on the market, and each one offers unique features. There are so many new-fangled fitness items you can buy that claim to target one specific body area. Remember the Suzanne Somers ThighMaster? Beware, though, of infomercials that claim, “This machine will do it all.”

There are pros to home fitness equipment. On days when weather could be a detriment to getting to the gym, home equipment makes it easy to exercise. Home equipment can be convenient to use. Some people also like the idea of working out alone. But this can be a negative factor as well. Unless you’re good at motivating yourself, that newly purchased piece of fitness equipment could become an expensive dust collector or clothes hanger.

And unless you purchase numerous piece of fitness equipment, weights and accessories, you might not be able to have the variety needed to combine all the aspects of fitness: cardiovascular, flexibility and strength.

Meanwhile, there are many advantages to joining a local fitness facility. Variety tops the list. Cardio machines include treadmills, elliptical trainers, recumbent bikes, rowers, arc trainers and many more that track calories burned, distance and heart rate.

There’s also a variety of options from which to choose in building strength, including circuit weights, free weights, kettlebells and plate-loaded strength equipment.

Consider, too, the variety of group exercise classes available at a local facility, whether it’s yoga or Pilates to increase flexibility; strength classes using weights, such as Chisel and BodyPump; or cardio classes that include Kick-It, CIZE and cycling to get your heart pumping. There are also classes for different age groups and fitness levels.

The most important factor of all to consider, though, is the relationship you establish with a local facility. When you join a health club, you gain an opportunity to meet other fitness enthusiasts. The staff, trainers and instructors are all there for you. Because of their education, experience and passion for fitness, coaches become cheerleaders who inspire you each and every day to make you successful.

Whether you choose to buy home fitness equipment, join a health club or a combination of both, the most important thing is to make sure you exercise. Make time for yourself. Make living a healthy lifestyle a priority. Be healthy. Be happy.