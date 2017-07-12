Fitness event planned for Fruita park

Article date: Jul 12 2017

CrossFit Singletrack, Fit4Mom, Fit 4:13, Fruita Community Center, Fruita Health Club and Fruita Yoga have joined to offer a free fitness event in Fruita.

The event is set for 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. July 15 at Circle Park. The event is set to begin with a low-impact warmup class by Joan Harrison from the Fruita Community Center, followed by  rotating 15-minute sessions on cycling with Samantha Williams from Fit 4:13, strength conditioning from CrossFit Singletrack,  Tru Fit Bootcamp from the Fruita Health Club, Fit4Mom with Lindsay Maurer and vinyasa yoga from Fruita Yoga.

For more information, call 858-0360.

