Former deputy ag secretary among Colorado forum speakers

A former deputy secretary of agriculture is among the featured speakers scheduled to appear at an upcoming agricultural forum in Colorado.

The Governor’s Forum of Colorado Agriculture also will feature presentations by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Colorado State University President Tony Frank and Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Don Brown.

Krysta Harden, a former deputy secretary of agriculture, is scheduled to deliver a presentation titled “Future Built By Collaboration.” Harden, who serves as vice president of public policy and chief sustainability officer for DuPont, will share her perspective on the need for alliances with food, nutrition and conservation groups as well as other non-traditional partners.

The forum is set for Feb. 22 at the Renaissance Hotel in Denver. The annual event brings together producers, consumers, experts and other agriculture industry stakeholders.

The forum will focus on the collaboration and cooperation that has made agriculture the second-largest economic driver in Colorado. The event also will challenge participants to seek out ideas and alliances to benefit their own operations as well as the industry statewide.

Gregory Graff, an associate professor at Colorado State University, will lead a presentation on the value of Colorado agriculture. Graff’s research looks at the economics and public policy of technological innovation and technology based entrepreneurship and how they drive economic development and industry change.

The forum also will include breakout sessions on such diverse topics as conservation, consumer surveys and cooperatives as well as local and global food production, food safety and succession planning.