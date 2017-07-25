Franchisees sought for Pizza Factory location in Grand Junction

A pizzeria chain with a total of more than 110 restaurants in six states is looking for potential franchisees interested in opening a Pizza Factory in Grand Junction.

“We are growing our footprint into neighborhoods big and small where we know our awesome people, product and philanthropic partnerships will be valued, and Grand Junction has exactly what we’re looking for,” said Mary Jane Riva, president and chief executive officer of Pizza Factory.

Pizza Factory serves hand-tossed pizzas as well as pastas, sandwiches and salads. Guests order at the counter, and their food is delivered to their tables.

Founded 30 years ago, Pizza Factory has grown into a total of more than 110 locations in six western states. The company now looks to open additional locations in Colorado as well as Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming.

Riva said Pizza Factory offers a high level of support to franchisees through operations and marketing programs. “We create opportunities for Grand Junction residents to live and work in their hometown while building a business of their own.”

“We also have a strong commitment to helping our franchisees reach their performance and growth goals,” Riva added. “The majority of our franchisees work in their restaurants and live in the communities they serve. They care deeply about their customers, their business and making a difference. We assist in every way possible to ensure our franchisees’ restaurants radiate the welcoming neighborhood feel we have all come to know and love.”

For more information about Pizza Factory and franchise opportunities, visit the websites at www.pizzafactory.com or www.pizzafactoryfranchises.com.