Freddy’s adds summer fare to menu

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a quick-service franchise with two locations in Grand Junction, has added seasonal items to its menu for summer.

Hatch green chilies are available to top steakburgers and beef hot dogs or to serve as a garnish for any menu item. Funnel cake sundaes feature a fried funnel cake served with a scoop of vanilla frozen custard topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.

The chilies and sundaes will be offered at participating locations through August or while supplies last.

“This is one of the menu features that our team really looks forward to and guests inquire often about how much longer they’ll have to wait for Hatch chillies and the funnel cake sundae,” said Scott Redler, chief operating officer. “The cold, creamy custard on top of the warm funnel cake just takes like summer.”

Co-founded in 2002 by Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita. Today, a total of 266 Freddys restaurants operate in 30 states. In Grand Junction, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers operates restaurants at 739 Horizon Drive as well as 2489 U.S. Highway 6 & 50. For more information, visit www.freddysusa.com.