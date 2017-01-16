Free event to connect girls with professional women to explore careers

A free event in Grand Junction will offer middle school and high school girls an opportunity to connect with professional women to talk about careers.

The Secrets to Success event is set for 8:45 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Colorado Mesa University Center ballroom. The “speed dating” format will offer participants a chance to interview with 23 professional women working in a variety of careers.

The event also will include a seminar for parents on paying for college set for 9 a.m., followed by a guided tour of the CMU campus.

To register online, log on to http://.tinyurl.com/STSCMU17. Participants who register by Jan. 18 will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card.

