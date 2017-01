Free event to offer information about using bus services

Grand Valley Transit has scheduled a free event offering information about how to use bus service.

The event is set for 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St. The presentation will cover routes, schedules and transfers as well as fares and pass options.

To attend, register by Jan. 28 at www.fruita.org.