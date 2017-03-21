Fruita UPS driver honored for safety record

Article date: Mar 21 2017

Scott Jelouchan of Fruita is among 27 UPS drivers  from Colorado inducted into the Circle of Honor in recognition of delivering packages for 25 or more years without an accident.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Kenneth Cherry, president of the UPS Desert Mountain District. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped us improve public safety.”

A total of 1,575 UPS drivers worldwide were inducted into the Circle of Honor, bringing the active ranks of that group to 9,349. They’ve collectively worked for 266,554 years and driven 14 billion miles without an accident.

UPS established its safe driving honor program in 1928. The company employs 1,698 full-drive drivers in Colorado.

The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994.
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
