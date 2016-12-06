Gift bazaar planned for Commons of Hilltop

An annual holiday gift bazaar offering a variety of handcrafted wares is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Commons of Hilltop, 625 27 1/2 Road in Grand Junction.

The bazaar will offer residents of Hilltop senior living communities a convenient holiday shopping opportunity and will include vendors selling jams, mustards, ornaments, scarves and soaps.

The event also is open to the public. A donation of a non-perishable food item is requested. Donations will be given to a local food bank.