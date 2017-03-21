Go Code Colorado competition set for Grand Junction

Grand Junction will serve as one of five cities in Colorado hosting an annual business startup competition.

In Grand Junction, the Go Code Colorado event is set for April 7 to 9 at the Factory, a new co-working space located at 750 Main St.

The Factory, Launch West CO and Business Incubator Center will host the competition.

Online registration is free and under way at www.gocodegj.com. The competition is open to accountants coders, designers, lawyers, marketers and others.

Go Code Colorado offers an opportunity for participants to experience a crash course in business development in a fun and exciting way. Teams will form on April 7 then spend most of the rest of the time building, testing and validating their startup ideas. Pitches to a panel of judges will begin at 6 p.m. April 9. The pitch event is open to the public.

The top two teams from Grand Junction will advance to a statewide challenge set for May 26. All 10 regional finalists will present their startups. The top three teams will win $25,000 to advance their ideas.

In addition, the top two teams from each of the five cities will be invited to participate in a mentor weekend in Boulder, where they’ll meet with and receive advice and direction from successful entrepreneurs.