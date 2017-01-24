Grand Junction attorney appointed county judge

Grand Junction attorney Michael Grattan III has been appointed as a Mesa County judge.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper named Grattan to fill a vacancy created by the appointment of Gretchen Larson to the district court.

Grattan worked as a sole practitioner, focusing on contract, corporate and real estate law. Grattan holds a law degree from the College of William & Mary and bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.